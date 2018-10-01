Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 01 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Massive Cleaniness in East Siang

October 01
11:00 2018
Cleanliness drives were carried out at various places in and around Pasighat Township on saturday under the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ campaign. In Pasighat main market area, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) in association with Puna-Hinda Construction carried out massive cleanliness. DC TamiyoTatak and PRO to Puna-Hinda Construction Tagom Padungjoined hands to synergize the pledge and participated in the drive.

Meanwhile, G/186 CRPF, Pasighat A/C Pradeep Kumar Yadav along with jawans has been carrying out cleanliness drive at KendriyaVidyalaya, Dangoria Baba Mandir and Bodak road area during this fortnight campaign.

