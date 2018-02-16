Massive Corruption in BJP Govt: Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said there was massive corruption in the BJP-led Central government and the abrupt announcement of demonetisation wreaked havoc on the life and livelihood of all.

“Corruption has increased to a large extent in every sphere of governance during the Bharatiya Janata Party regime.

“The sudden declaration of demonetisation of high value currency notes (in 2016) devastated the life and livelihood of all, specially the poor, middle income group and small traders,” Gandhi said at an election rally in northern Tripura’s Kailashahar, 180 km north of Agartala.

He said the BJP’s assurances and actions have no resemblance and value, and the party “talks a lot and works less”. “In their minds there is no place for people’s development and welfare. The party is only keen on the growth of its organisation,” Gandhi said.

He said the Congress never deceived the people. “What the Congress promised, it did.” The Congress thinks for all sections of people but the BJP is only interested in gaining political mileage, he said.

Criticising the ruling Left parties in Tripura, the Congress leader said the CPI-M (Communist Party of India-Marxist) also failed to deliver the goods to the people. The Congress chief said the CPI-M led Left Front government has taken Tripura backwards.

“Health services in Tripura are in a pathetic condition. Crime against women has been increasing without any check,” Gandhi said, urging the people to vote for Congress candidates in Sunday’s poll.

All India Congress Committee General Secretary C. P. Joshi, Secretary Bhupen Bora, Tripura Pradesh Congress President Birajit Sinha and Working President and former royal family scion Pradyot Kishore Deb Burman also spoke at the gatherings.

Hours before the end of the election campaign, Gandhi and other central leaders boosted the campaign of the party, from which a large number of the state’s top leaders, seven MLAs and a huge number of workers joined the BJP since last year.

-IANS