Massive Corruption Under MGNREGA in Tripura: Congress MLA

Congress MLA Ratan Lal Nath on Tuesday accused Left Front government in Tripura of “massive corruption and embezzlement of funds under MGNREGA scheme and misguiding the common masses against the central government”.

He charged that Chief Minister Manik Sarkar led government is “dipped into corruption and to cover up their failure, the party was squarely blaming the central government for curtailing funds under MGNREGA scheme in the state”. “The Chief Minister Sarkar is pretending to be blind before corruption taking place in his state for the last couple of years and he extends his support in embezzling of funds in various centrally sponsored schemes,” Nath alleged.

He further stated that the CPIM leaders have been spreading a message among the commoners that the central government reduced the labour budget under MGNREGA scheme but fact remains the government had failed to do the work of 41 days to each of the job card holders in last two months by the fund sanctioned in the first quarter for Tripura but in practice only average seven days work has been given to 12 blocks and there was no work given to rest 46 blocks so far.

The Left Front government did not spend a sum of Rs 45.55 crore in 2013-14, Rs 44.54 crore in 2014-15 and Rs 46.58 crore in 2015-16 financial years under MGNREGA scheme, he alleged. A large amount of money has been illegally shifted to a savings account of Tripura Garmin Bank, he also alleged.

