Fri, 14 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

Massive Fire Guts Several Houses in Mangnang

Massive Fire Guts Several Houses in Mangnang
December 14
11:37 2018
NET Bureau

A devastating fire incurred huge gutted many houses, shops, rice-mills of eleven families in Mangnang village, under Sille-Oyan circle at about 11 am on Thursday morning. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

As per official source, two fire brigades from Pasighat and one from neighbouring Assam were pressed into services but could not save much from the blazing inferno.

East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tamiyo Tatak along with DDMO, DIPRO and CO Sille-Oyan visited the spot immediately after receiving the information and took stock of the situation.

Tatak expressed shock over the incident and appealed to the people to remain alert and be cautious as fire-induced accidents have been occurring quite frequently in the district during winter. He urged the village elders to reintroduce traditional “Langkam” to prevent such massive fire accidents in future.

He also announced a compensation of Rs 3800 to each of the devastated families as immediate relief.

Arunachal Pradesh Fire
