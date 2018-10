NET Bureau

In a massive fire that broke out at 2 am on Wednesday morning at Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar area, four persons were rescued unhurt by the fire fighters. The rescued persons were found trapped inside a multi-storied building that caught fire. The fateful building is located at the Kamala Market. However, goods worth a sizeable amount were gutted in the fire. It appears that the fire emanated from the ground floor of the building and could be a case of electric short circuit, sources added.