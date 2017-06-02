Fri, 02 Jun 2017

Massive Landslide on NH 54 Due to Heavy Rains, Aizawl Cut off

Massive Landslide on NH 54 Due to Heavy Rains, Aizawl Cut off
June 02
12:06 2017
Heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Mora caused a massive landslide on NH 54 in the outskirts of Aizawl on Thursday cutting off the Mizoram capital town from the rest of the country.

Incessant rains due to the cyclone since Tuesday has disrupted power supply and telecommunication across the state, officials said.

More than 120 houses across the state were damaged by the rains. The landslide caused disruption of traffic on the highway, traffic police department officials said.

The Hunthar area where the landslide took place has been sinking for the last few years forcing about 50 families to abandon their homes and over 20 houses were dismantled by local volunteers.

-PTI

