Thu, 25 May 2017

Massive Rockslide in North Sikkim

May 25
22:00 2017
Heavy rains in North Sikkim district has led to a massive rockslide which has blocked the Toong-Sankalang road between Saffo and Ship-Gyer.

Official sources said due to the large size of the rockslide and the difficult terrain it is not possible to even cross it on foot.

There is danger of more rocks and stones falling from the mountain at the spot, the sources said. There was, however, no report of any injury or loss of life as the area is uninhabited.

Chungthang sub-divisional magistrate has reached the spot to take stock of the situation, the sources said.

-PTI

