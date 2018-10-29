Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 29 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Mastermind Behind Adulterated Fuel in Police Net

October 29
15:00 2018
NET Bureau

Against Corruption and Unabated Taxation (ACAUT), an anti corruption campaign group based in Nagaland, on Sunday said that the Assam police have arrested the “notorious fuel adulteration kingpin” Dhinanath Shah on October 1 and a case had been registered at Rangiya police station in Kamrup district of Assam.

The ACAUT said that Dhinanath Shah had shifted his base of operation to Khatkhati in Assam since the ACAUT, along with the officials of Dimapur district administration had busted and exposed the network of illegal fuel adulteration units across several places in Dimapur and Chumukedima in 2016 and the case of which is still pending in the court.

“ It is evident that this hardened criminal, conveniently shifted his fuel adulteration unit to Khatkhati as he was still getting the kerosene meant for PDS to run the illegal business from Dimapur,” the ACAUT added.

The ACAUT urged Nagaland police to co-ordinate with its counterpart in Assam and get to the root of the matter and ensure that this inter-State “notorious criminal” along with all corrupt officials and the “syndicate mafias who are part of the illegal racket be brought to justice”.

The ACAUT also congratulated the Assam police for the “commendable” Job.

Tags
ACAUTFuelFuel AdulterationNagalandPolice
