Mathematician Anand Kumar asked to appear before HC

NET Bureau

The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday directed celebrated Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who has created a buzz with his ‘Super 30’ programme, to appear before the court, failing which a warrant shall be issued against him.

It may be mentioned that recently, a biopic on Kumar, titled Super 30 and starring Hrithik Roshan, was released.

A division bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Ajay Lamba and Justice AM Bujarbaruah directed Kumar to appear on November 26. Kumar, against whom a PIL had been filed, has not replied to the allegations levelled by a group of IIT Guwahati students, even after being directed by the High Court on September 21. Advocate Amit Goyal represented the petitioners in the court.

Abhayanand, an IPS officer of Bihar cadre, who is also one of the respondents in the case, in his reply filed before the court stated that Kumar had deficiencies in his mathematical thought process. Four students of the IITG had approached the court alleging that Kumar had been projecting himself as a ‘messiah’ of poor IIT aspirants by giving manipulated and false results, misusing the simplicity of innocent aspirants and their guardians.

The IITG students, in the PIL, also alleged that each year, a number of students from different parts of the country approach Kumar with the hope that the latter would ensure their entry into the IITs. “However, Kumar instead enrols the students of his coaching institute Ramanujan School of Mathematics by charging a huge amount of fee,” the students alleged.

In the PIL, it was also stated that Kumar has not ben running any so-called ‘Super 30’ classes since 2008 and whenever IIT results are announced, Kumar appears before the media with some students of Ramanujan School of Mathematics and some other students, and claims that they are Super-30 students and have qualified in the IIT entrance exams. In the year 2018, too, Kumar, as per the PIL, claimed that of the 30 students, 26 students had cleared the IIT entrance exam. But, till today, he has not disclosed the names of those 26 IIT entrance-qualified students, it was alleged in the PIL.

Source: The Assam Tribune