May 31 Deadline to Convert Old Number Plates to HSRP in Guwahati

All vehicle owners in Guwahati will have to convert their old painted registration number plates to High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) before May 31, a government statement said on Saturday.

District Transport Officer (Registration) Kamrup Metro District has informed that all vehicle owners (Non-Transport and Transport) have to convert their old painted number plate to HSRP on or before May 31 as per direction of the Supreme Court.

Penalty will also be imposed after the due date if the direction is found violated.