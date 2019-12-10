Maye Divyangjan Talent Hunt-2019winner

NET Bureau

Donyi-Polo Hearing Impaired School (DPHIS) student Pura Maye was adjudged topper of Arunachal Divyangjan Talent Hunt-2019 to the thunderous applause of gathering at Dorjee Khandu Convention Hall here on late Monday evening.

Of last five contestants, Kipa Yamum Dana with a melodious voice though blind was adjudged first runners-up, Bitupan Dutta (DPHIS) second runners-up, consolation prize winners were Gyamar Philip and Nyakar Ligu.

While Maye was given Rs one lakh, a scooty and certificate, Dana received Rs 50,000, a scooty and certificate and others cash prize with certificate by All Arunachal Pradesh Divyangjan Youth Welfare Society (AAPDYWS), organizer of the 2nd edition of the contest.

Chief judge Pebi Ado Bagang, a prominent state singer, said, “those did not win should not lose heart. Some did very well in the beginning but did not sing very well today for which none, particularly judges, should not be blamed as they were unbiased in their assessment”.

Other judges were Tadar Api and Chera Taring who said that the contestants, including first time stage singers, were highly talented.

Pointing out that the concluding function was outcome of five-month hard works, including five elimination rounds for total 16 contestants from across the state, by all those involved including chief adviser former councilor, Donik Tayu organizing committee chairman Talam Taka, secretary Robin Natun, coordinator Yama Taksing, overall in-charge Godak Tailong & media partner senior journalist Pradeep Kumar, AAPDYWS president Godak Taka said, adding that it is the beginning and other activities for Divyangjans would follow.

There were Nyishi and Hindi round initially while the final turned out to be multi-lingual to receive appreciation from the gathering and prompting All Arunachal Pradesh Divyangjan Welfare Society (AAPDWS) general sectary Jomo Siki to comment “the event proved that Divyangjans “kisise kum nehi” and many talented singers might surface in next edition. This was dittoed by AAPDWS president Patong Tong. Anchor Seema Podo with her exceptional style drew everyone’s attention.