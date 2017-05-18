Thu, 18 May 2017

Northeast Today

McGregor Signs Deal for Floyd Mayweather Fight

McGregor Signs Deal for Floyd Mayweather Fight
May 18
17:24 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The long-rumoured bout between undefeated American boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor is halfway to becoming a reality after the Irish signed a deal for the fight, it was announced on Wednesday night.

UFC President Dana White broke the news during a television interview for TNT following the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals matchup.

“The McGregor side is done, I’m starting to work on the Mayweather side now,” White said. “I’ve got one side done. If we can come to a deal (with Mayweather) the fight will happen.” McGregor confirmed the deal in a statement released to Themaclife.com. “The first, and most important part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off on. Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await Al Haymon and his boxer’s signature in the coming days,” the statement read. Terms of the deal were not announced.

McGregor, 28, is the biggest pay-per-view draw in UFC’s mixed martial arts while the 40-year-old Mayweather retired in 2015 with a 49-0 record. The two sides have been exchanging verbal spats and challenges for several months.

The proposed bout would be straight boxing match.

-Reuters

Tags
Conor McGregorFloyd Mayweather
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.