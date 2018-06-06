Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 06 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Mcleod Russel Gains 2% on Sale of 8 Tea Estates in Assam

Mcleod Russel Gains 2% on Sale of 8 Tea Estates in Assam
June 06
13:34 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Shares of Mcleod Russel added 2.6 percent intraday Wednesday as company has decided to dispose of certain tea estates in Assam.

The company has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to sell its 8 tea estates to M.K. Shah Exports for a consideration of Rs 331 crore.

The company is going to sell Beesakopie Tea Estate, Raidang Tea Estate, Daimukhia Tea Estate, Samdang Tea Estate, Baghjan Tea Estate, Bordubi Tea Estate, Koomsong Tea Estate and Phillobari Tea Estate.

The said sale/disposal of assets are subject to necessary approval/s and due diligence by the proposed buyer.

At 11:10 hrs Mcleod Russel (India) was quoting at Rs 136.95, up Rs 2.55, or 1.90 percent on the BSE.

Moneycontrol

Tags
Mcleod RusselTea estates
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.