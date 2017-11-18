MCP Strike Affects Normal Life in Manipur

An indefinite strike called by the Maoist Communist Party (MCP) demanding the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state affected normal life in Manipur on Saturday.

Shops, commercial establishments, government offices were affected. Public transports remained off the road. Many people could not attend a public meeting convened on Saturday by some NGOs to discuss the implications of a framework agreement the Centre had signed with the armed group NSCN(IM) on August 3, 2015.

The MCP said that the strike shall continue indefinitely and “the people shall decide when to call it off”. Drivers, shop keepers and other traders who felt that there was not adequate security arrangement abstained from work. O. Poornima, a vegetable seller said: “As I cannot earn, my children shall go hungry.”

The Joint Committee on ILP had urged the MCP not to go ahead with the strike as the police could say that insurgents were backing the sustained campaign for ILP, which has been in force in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland.

The MCP said though it appreciates the suggestion it would still go ahead with the strike. Some tribal sections are opposed to the ILP demand since they point out that many of them would be victimised as they do not possess documents.

The Manipur government had submitted three proposed ILP Bills to the Centre. While the President declined to sign one, the Centre also withheld the two others.

-IANS