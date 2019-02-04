Mebo BCC President, East Siang District Appeals for Granting of Party Ticket to Actual Member

NET Bureau,Maksam Tayeng

In a move which could bring rib within the party workers of grand old man party, the Congress, the Block Congress Committee President of Mebo Block under East Siang District here has appealed the state Congress leaders to allow party tickets to only genuine congress party members.

In a statement, Mebo BCC President, Karo Tayeng said that ticket preference for coming Assembly election should be given to genuine party workers who have been working for the larger interest of the party. “Since my taking up the charge of President of Mebo Block Congress Committee after all the Congress party members merged with BJP, I have been working day and night from the last 3-4 months to re-strengthen the Congress in Mebo Assembly Constituency. But despite my willingness to contest the upcoming assembly election, the Congress party ticket has not been declared for me, rather, the party high command is seemingly waiting a new member to stand for Congress to which we will not tolerate”, added Karo Tayeng.

Further, Tayeng has also appealed the State Congress President not to do any kind of manipulation of ticket issuing from the top level as only the ground level workers know the exact condition of party affairs.

After the recent time winning of Congress party in some states’ election, the Congress party which was otherwise in deep slumber suddenly woken up and started gearing up for the ensuing election. But if party issues regarding ticket issuance are not resolved well from the ground level, the party is likely to face problem within the cobweb of party workers.