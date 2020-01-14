Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 14 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Media ban in Delhi Assam Bhawan

Media ban in Delhi Assam Bhawan
January 14
10:54 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

In a surprise move, the Assam government on Monday barred entry of journalists into Assam Bhawan premises.

Journalists working for Assam-based media had gone there to cover a scheduled media interaction with the chairman and members of the high-level committee for implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

An embarrassed chairman of the committee, Justice (retd) Biplab Sharma, later had to walk out of the Assam Bhawan premises to interact with the media on the road.

Assam Bhawan officials, when contacted, said the orders came from Principal Resident Commissioner and accordingly, the Assam Police battalion was instructed to bar entry of media persons into the premises of the State guest house. They claimed that it was done on the basis of orders from Assam.

On Sunday, a similar incident took place when former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta was prevented from holding a media interaction, forcing him to call off the event at the last hour.

Meanwhile, the North East Media Forum has condemned the action of the Assam Bhawan authorities and questioned how they could ban entry into a public guest house.

Source: The Assam Tribune

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.