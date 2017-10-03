Media, BJP Demand CBI Probe in Tripura Journalist Murder Case

Media representatives of eleven organisations, including working journalists, photo-journalists, television and web journalists, besides owners of media houses in Tripura have called for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)-led probe into the murder of television journalist Santana Bhaumik.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also extended its support for this, questioning the fact that a journalist was murdered in spite of the area where he was being under prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal procedure Code (CrPC).

Santanu died while covering a clash between activists of the IPFT and the TUGMP, the tribal wing of the ruling CPI-M at Mundwai on September 20.

“Law and order is the subject of the state government..and will there be intervention of the centre in that depends on the activity of the state government moreover, whether central or the state police will be deployed for a peaceful election that depends on the election commission and not the BJP though the Communists can say this with political intentions…. but inspite of promulgation of 144 CrPC if any incident takes place then for that Manik Sarkar is totally responsible,” said state BJP president Biplab Kumar Deb at a press conference at the party headquarters in Agartala.

He added, “Two or three murders which have taken place for which the state government is totally responsible because you have promulgated the restriction law, IG Law and Order was there, DIG, SP, DSP and the entire force was there. In spite of all this, an incident takes place and in which a journalist dies and a poor driver is missing and there is no trace of him till now. So, this is the situation and for which you cannot make us responsible because you are running the government. I, on the very first day, said that if you cannot run the government, then resign and BJP will show how to run a government. You will run the government and allege that they cannot run the government. Just stop doing politics and run the state like a government. This will be my request to them.”

Deb charged the Communists with applying double standards. He questioned the need for Chief Minister Manik Sarkar to join a protest rally when Karnataka journalist Gauri Lankesh had died, and not protesting when Santanu had died.

So far, the state government has agreed to an investigation of the case by a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Those in favour of a CBI investigation, believe that the state police has failed in its duty and could have saved Santanu.

Chief Minister Sarkar has visited the house of the victim and granted Rs.10 lakh as ex gratia for the deceased journalist’s family.

-ANI