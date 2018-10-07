Media Gaze Is Important: Pema Khandu

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, while speaking at the India Today Conclave East 2018 on Saturday said that Northeastern states get less media attention due to their distance from Delhi.

“Media gaze is very important. It brings transparency and accountability and we feel left out by the media,” said Pema Khandu.

While responding to questions from News Anchor Rajdeep Sardesai, Khandu said, “Delhi may be far from Arunachal but not from its heart. It is the thought that creates distance and not farness.”

Praising PM Narendra Modi for ensuring that the Northeastern states aren’t ignored, Pema Khandu said, “From 1987 to 2013, not even 50 ministers visited Arunachal Pradesh, but since 2014 Union ministers have visited the state over 130 times. Similarly, a prime minister had visited the state four times from 1987-2013, and PM Modi alone visited twice since 2014.”

Pema Khandu also said that the biggest problem with Arunachal Pradesh is connectivity – road, rail, air and digital connectivity. He said that the government is working towards improving connectivity in the state. He also said that the central government has sanctioned Rs 17,000 crore to Arunachal government.

On being asked why he joined the BJP when he comes from a long line of Congress supporters, Khandu said that he has closely seen the working of the Congress.

“I have closely seen the working of the Congress. Under Congress, Delhi was controlling Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

Pema Khandu reiterated that BJP will win the 2019 elections. He said that even if BJP didn’t win the elections, he is confident that BJP will remain in power in Arunachal Pradesh.

Under the BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu said, the gap between the public and government has been reduced. He said that the Arunachal Pradesh government has launched the ‘Sarkar apke dwar’ programme where they organise monthly camps to ensure public outreach.

Talking about being the youngest CM in India, Pema Khandu said that age has nothing to do with politics. “Age has nothing to do with politics, it is all about performance,” he said.

He said that he wouldn’t have entered politics had his father not died in an accident.

SOURCE- India Today