Media Registration for International Film Festival of India

The 49th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) would be held from November 20 – 28, 2018 in Panaji, Goa.

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) aims at providing a common platform to the cinemas across the world, in celebrating and honouring the excellence of the art of filmmaking. IFFI is at once India’s most prestigious festival and the first International Film Festival to be held anywhere in Asia.

PIB invites media persons interested in covering IFFI 2018, to register for the festival as a media delegate, at the official link.

The application will remain open until November 10, 2018. The distribution of cards will be from November 16, 2018.

For further details, please contact Press Information Bureau Goa – email: iffi-pib@nic.in, Telephone: 0832- 2226929.

