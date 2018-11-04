Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 04 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Media Registration for International Film Festival of India

Media Registration for International Film Festival of India
November 04
18:00 2018
NET Bureau

The 49th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) would be held from November 20 – 28, 2018 in Panaji, Goa.

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) aims at providing a common platform to the cinemas across the world, in celebrating and honouring the excellence of the art of filmmaking. IFFI is at once India’s most prestigious festival and the first International Film Festival to be held anywhere in Asia.

PIB invites media persons interested in covering IFFI 2018, to register for the festival as a media delegate, at the official link.

The application will remain open until November 10, 2018. The distribution of cards will be from November 16, 2018.

For further details, please contact Press Information Bureau Goa – email: iffi-pib@nic.in, Telephone: 0832- 2226929.

SOURCE: PIB

 

