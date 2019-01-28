Medical Camp Organised Along with R Day Celebration

NET Bureau

The units of East Tawang Brigade under blazing sword division organised Republic day at LhouGonpa, Jangda, and Damteng(Tsachu) villages of Tawang district.The aim of celebration was to enhance awareness and foster bonhomie with civil administration and civil population. The event saw active participation by the local populace and various civil agencies.

As part of the event, a medical camp was organised for providing health check-up and treatment to the locals against common ailments. During the event the young and enthusiastic students of the school marched to the tunes of army band and paid respect to the national flag, the event culminated with the distribution of sweets and refreshment to the children and the locals.

The civil administration and the local populace appreciated the initiative taken by the Indian Army and assured full support and cooperation to the armed forces for such initiatives in future. The event was specially appreciated by the youths of the region, as it motivated them and strengthened their resolve to join armed forces.