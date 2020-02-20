Medical evacuations and important sorties must not be stopped: Gov BD Mishra

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra has said that medical evacuations and important sorties carried out by the Indian Air Force (IAF) for the welfare of the people must not be stopped for want of reimbursement of the sorties’ cost.

The governor said this while chairing a high-level meeting of the IAF and the state government officials at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

The Air Force officers’ team was led by Eastern Air Command, Shillong Command Account Officer Group Captain J Bahuguna.

They apprised the governor regarding services provided by the IAF to the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, including civil supply and patient evacuation.

The governor expressed his appreciation for the IAF, Eastern Air Command for their cooperation in providing assistance to the people of Arunachal Pradesh at the time of emergencies.

The governor also asked the officers from the IAF and the state Civil Aviation Department to work out the details of the pending bills of IAF liabilities of the state government at the earliest.

The EAC command account officer was accompanied by Chief Operational Officers, 42 wing (officiating) Mohanbari wing commander T Bhardwaj and senior account officer, Mohanbari Sqn Ldr Arshiya Kamboj.

State Civil Aviation Secretary SK Jain, Deputy Secretary Bamin Nime and Director T Tatak were also present in the meeting.

