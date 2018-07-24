Medical Reveals Ronaldo’s Fitness Level Similar to a 20-year-old’s

Cristiano Ronaldo recently shocked Santiago Bernabeu with a move to Turin side Juventus FC. His supreme fitness was evident from his performance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, as the captain of European champions Portugal. Now, his medical at Juventus has revealed his fitness to be similar to that of a 20-year old, sidelining questions of his retirement.

Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo recently took the transfer market by storm as he made a shock move to the Serie A outfit Juventus FC. He left a legacy behind at Real Madrid where he won a record hat-trick of Champions League. He is arguably one of the fittest athletes in the world and unsurprisingly, his medical tests at his new club have unveiled his remarkable level of fitness. It was revealed that the 33-year-old carries an astounding fitness just like that of a 20-year-old. Contrast to what Real Madrid’s last health test on him revealed, before leaving to join the Turin side, the report had stated that he is as fit as a 23-year-old.

The test by Juventus medical team revealed that he has a total body mass of 7 per cent. Incredibly for someone of his age, who would have recorded a 46 per cent, Ronaldo has a muscle mass of 50 per cent. With these whopping fitness revelations, he is expected to join an already fiery attacking line up of the Serie A club. Amazingly, Cristiano Ronaldo recorded the highest sprint in this year’s World Cup in Russia, a speed of 33.98 km per hour. Such a speed at this stage only creates fear for the upcoming top defenders as the striker does not seem to be stopping anytime soon despite his growing age. German national Leroy Sane, who was not picked up to play the World Cup, had his best English Premier League outing as he recorded his highest sprint at 35.48 km per hour, only to exceed Ronaldo marginally. Which reflects a lot on the kind of fitness Ronaldo possesses even at the age of 33.

- Times Now Digital