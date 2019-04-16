Meena Kumari Maisnam clinches gold in Boxing World Cup

NET Bureau

India finished with 5 medals in the Boxing World Cup which concluded at Cologne, Germany.

Meena Kumari Maisnam continued her fine run to win gold in the 54 kg.

This was the only bout of the tournament for the Manipur pugilist as she had been directly placed in the final due to a smaller draw. Reigning youth world champion Sakshi (57 kg) and India Open champion Assam’s Pwilao Basumatary (64 kg) settled for the silver. Pinki Rani (51 kg) and Parveen ( 60 kg) won bronze.

India had sent a seven-member team to the tournament this time following a healthy haul of six medals from the erstwhile Chemistry Cup held at Halle city in central Germany last year.