Meeting held for Appointment of Chairperson and Members of the Arunachal Human Rights Commission

NET Bureau

A meeting of Selection Committee under the Chairmanship of Pema Khandu, Hon’ble Chief Minister along with P. D. Sona, Hon’ble Speaker and SBamang Felix, Hon’ble Minister Home as Members was held on Wednesday for making recommendations for the appointment of Chairperson and Members of the Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission.

State Govt. have decided to constitute A.P. State Human Rights Commission in pursuance of Section 21(1) of Protection of Human Right Act 1993.

It is a major policy decision of the State Govt. so that the complaints pertaining to violations of various types of Human Rights can be redressed with the setting up the APSHRC.

With the meeting of the Committee, a full fledged APSHRC will be in place shortly.