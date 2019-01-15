Meeting Held on Border Security Issues

NET Bureau

Lt Gen Rajeev Sirohi, AVSM, VSM, General Officer Commanding Spear Corps, called on Hon’ble Governor of Mizoram ShriKummanamRajasekharan at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

The General Officer discussed border security issues related to Indo – Myanmar Border as also appreciated the seamless coordination by State Civil Administration with Security Forces in Mizoram. He assured the Governor of ensuring bonhomie between the Security Forces & the People of Mizoram.

During the meeting, the Governor lauded the troops of Assam Rifles for their professionalism and expressed his confidence about the security deployment to defend the country’s borders. He commended the Assam Rifles for executing effective Border Management Operations along the Indo- Myanmar Border inspite of many challenges which the troops face in their area of operations.