Sat, 29 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

Meeting Held on the Issues of Sainik School in Pasighat

Meeting Held on the Issues of Sainik School in Pasighat
December 29
11:08 2018
NET Bureau

General Officer Commanding of 56 Infantry Likabali Major General Ajai Verma called on Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday.

 

The General in the meeting discussed on the issues of Sainik School in Pasighat. Chief Minister assured every support for the immediate need for necessary infrastructures and other requirements of the school for the ever-growing number of students that increases every successive academic year. He also said the state govt plans to start the two other Sainik Schools from next year if the technical committee studying the land feasibility places their report.

 

The meeting also discussed on increasing the intake of Arunachali officers in the armed forces and Chief Minister hoped that in coming years the state will produce more number of Officers from the state. He also said with the functioning of the Sainik Schools, the state in years to come will fill the ranks of armed forces with a large number of Arunachali officers who are loyal and patriotic towards their motherland.

 

Acknowledging the patriotic nature of the Arunachali people, the General said youths from the state has natural skills to be a soldier and such potential has remained largely untapped.

 

Further Chief Minister stressed on expanding the civil-military friendship activities in rest parts of the state taking a cue from its success in Tawang and West Kameng districts. He said Army and people of Arunachal are a family and such bonding should remain forever.

 

Pema KhanduSainik School in Pasighat
