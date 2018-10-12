Meeting on Intensified Mission Indradhanush Held at Pasighat

NET Bureau

The District Task Force on Immunisation (DIFI) on Tuesday held a meeting under the chairmanship of Pasighat DC Tamiyo Tatak to discuss the upcoming 1st round of Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI), scheduled to be launched on October 22 next. The meeting was attended by DMO Dr Kaling Dai, Dr YR Darang, DRCHO Dr T Gao, DDSE J Yirang, DD (WCD) Ponung Ering Angu and medical officers.

DC Tatak opined that the DTFI should enhance the involvement and accountability of all concerned functionaries in the district and through convergent efforts of all stake holders, full immunization could be achieved. He asked the medical officers, paramedical staffs, ASHAs and AWWs to work with missionary zeal, ensuring reaching the unreached and dropout children up to two years and pregnant mothers with all available vaccines and accelerate full immunization.

Tatak reviewed preparation of micro plan and district preparedness and further asked the medical officers to identify the gaps and challenges in conducting routine immunization so that they could prepare themselves for better implementation of IMI. He also called for greater involvement of Ex-PRI leaders and Gaon-Buras in the process and stressed the need for vaccinators to educate the beneficiaries about the benefits of immunization.

Earlier, Dr Kaling Dai, DMO delivered keynote address. He also briefed the DC about preparedness and targets. Dr Dai while informing that campaign and implementation of MRVC in East Siang was quite successful has assured the DC that besides IMI assigned officers/officials would also conduct ‘house to house intensified survey’ on Ante Natal Checkup for missed out women and also prepare ‘micro-plan’ for 2018-19 timely.