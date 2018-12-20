Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 20 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

Meeting on Photo Electoral Roll Held in Tawang

Meeting on Photo Electoral Roll Held in Tawang
December 20
12:18 2018
NET Bureau

An in-depth review meeting on special summary revision of photo electoral roll 2019 with booth level officers, designated officers, booth level agents and members of political parties was convened today at the conference hall of DC Tawang. The meeting was chaired by DC cum DEO Tawang Sang Phuntsok.

In his welcome speech, Lobsang Tsetan EAC(ELN) said that DEO Tawang has been desiring to have interaction with the booth level workers of election department, and asked the booth level officers, Dos, and BLAs to share their experience and grievances if any with DEO. He further informed that there was a meeting of ERO/AEROs with DEO on November 17, 2018.

Dochora Lama ERO Tawang asked the DOs, and BLOs to verify all the forms properly during revisions and said that all the eligible voters are to be enrolled and asked the BLAs to work in coordination with BLOs for clean and error-free electoral roll.

Speaking on the occasion DC cum DEO Tawang Sang Phuntsok said that in no way there should be a double entry of electors name in the electoral roll, but at the same time, no eligible voter should be left out. Every Indian citizen who has attained the voting age should have this right. He further requested the political parties to appoint Booth level agents.

The BLOs DOs and representatives of political parties also placed their points and experiences in the meeting.

