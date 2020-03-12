Meeting on physical education profession held

NET Bureau

Under chairmanship of Thomas Ering, Secretary General of Arunachal Pradesh Physical Education Association (APPEA), a coordination meeting on “Physical Education” profession was held on March-9 at the Yoga Hall of Rajiv Gandhi

University, Doimukh, Papumpare, participated by the state apex executive bodies of Arunachal Pradesh Physical Education Association (APPEA) and the students of Bachelor of Physical Education of 2nd and 4th semesters of RGU.

According to Ering, themain objective of the meeting was to promote physical education profession and to make aware the people of state as well as to the council of legislators with an appeal to recruit Physical Education Teacher (PET) for every school and Assistant District Sports Officer (ADSO) for every district and also Deputy Director and Assistant Director in every colleges and universities in the state. After a threadbare discussion, all members

present unanimously decided to extend support and cooperation in this regard.