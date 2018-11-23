Meeting on Road Safety Measures in Itanagar

NET Bureau

State Road Safety Council adopted major resolutions as road safety measures in its Council Meeting held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein at his Civil Secretariat Office on thursday.

After the threadbare discussions, many important road safety measures were adopted in the State Road Safety Council meeting. Some of which are the creation of road safety fund, procurement of equipments for road safety measures, enforcement of speed limits in the towns & cities and in the accident-prone areas, introduction of speed calming measures and requisite signages, effective enforcement on issue of driving licence to the underage students, checking of use of obsolete Registration Number Codes, Rules on regulation of Driving Training Schools and Arunachal Motor Vehicles Rules to be framed, Regular refresher course for drivers (both Govt & Private) from time to time and annual medical check-up of the drivers to be ensured, Strict checking of selling of liquors to the underage and driving with drinking to be checked, Creation of Trauma Centres along the State & National Highways, creation of Traffic Division and enforcement of manpower, awareness campaigns on road safety activity to be conducted in schools and colleges from time to time, strengthening of the State Road Safety Lead Agency and the State Road Safety Cell to be empowered with manpower.

Mein while taking serious note of the rising accident cases due to ignorance of the road safety measures called for strict implementation of the road safety measures in the State.

Minister of Rural Work Department and IPR & P, etc, Bamang Felix, Chief Secretary, Satya Gopal, Commissioner (PWD), Bilatee Pertin, DIGP(Hqtr), Kime Kaming and other members of the State Road Safety Council actively participated in the meeting.

Earlier, Secretary (Transport), Dani Salu informed that the meeting of the State Road Safety Council has been convened in compliance with the instruction of the Supreme Court of India.