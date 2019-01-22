Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 22 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Meeting on Upcoming Arun Board Examination Held at Upper Primary School Shyo

Meeting on Upcoming Arun Board Examination Held at Upper Primary School Shyo
January 22
17:10 2019
NET Bureau

A meeting of all the Principals, Headmaster, Headmistress and teacher in charge of govt schools of Tawang district was convened on Tuesday at upper primary school shyo, village Tawang. The meeting was chaired by Shri Sang Khandu EAC, I/C DC Tawang and was also attended by DDSE I/C Shri Hridhar Phuntsok, DMO Tawang Dr.Wangdi Lama, Commanding Officer 2ndBn NCC Tawang Colonel Raghunath Singh and other officers from the education department.

In his welcome address shriDondup BEO(hq) informed that the meeting has been called for discussion on upcoming Arun Board examination for classes V and VIII, the conduct of Complex examination for classes III, IV,VI and VII, and to improve the quality of education. He also read out the minutes of the last meeting and performance report in the examination of every govt. school of the district.

Speaking on the occasion as guest speaker Colonel Raghunathsingh, informed the house present about establishment of 2nd Battalion NCC in Tawang and to encourage the students especially those from classes nine and above to join NCC, He also informed the house about the benefits of being enrolled as cadet in NCC.

Many teachers in charges, Principal and Headteachers placed their grievances and also suggestions before the house for improvement of quality education.

DMO Tawang Dr.Wangdi Lama requested the teaching community to educate the children about health and hygiene and also to take special care of those children staying in residential schools.  DDSE Tawang Shri Hridhar Phuntsok appreciated the hard work and sincerity of the teachers and also requested them to keep working more sincere and dedicatedly.

Shri Sang Khandu, EAC addressed the teachers as the nation builders and appealed them to come forward with new teaching methods and improve the quality of education. He expressed his confidence that in the coming examinations the students will do well and the credit  goes to teacher. He also shared his experience as an administrative officer in various remote postings.

