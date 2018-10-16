MeToo Campaign: Mind Power Wasim Accused of Sexual Misconduct

NET Bureau

The #MeeToo movement, over the past few weeks, has gathered wings in the country after actor Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss in 2008. Following her confession on a television interview, a number of females have come out in public sharing their personal stories of horror.

On October 15, Monday, the first #MeeToo confession from Assam surfaced on Facebook when Priyanka Das, a Bangalore-based girl from Assam, took to her Facebook profile and penned down her story, accusing Assam-based behavioural modification therapist and trainer Wasim Khandakar aka Mind Power Wasim of sexual misconduct.

In her post Das wrote, “It really takes a lot of emotional courage to pen down something so horrific and disgusting which had happened with me too a few years back. Today, the world is changing and we know our voice won’t be left unheard. Back in 2010-11, when I joined my PG course little did I know that I will be also going through something which was so disgusting in nature.”

“Mind Power Wasim (Sir) was introduced to the class as our Personality Development Teacher. Every student in the class (Boys and Girls) was in awww with his voice, articulation of content and his pleasing personality. We used to wait to attend his class as his inspirational lectures would really motivate all of us.. His way of looking at life was so different. In a short span of time he managed to build a good student fan base. He started to invite students to attend his workshops during weekends (which was his individual agenda and not related to the institute curriculum). The workshops were to make people understand ‘how to overcome fear’, ‘how to be a leader’ and so on. He calls himself a Psychologist and many more,” she added.

Further she wrote, “It was one fine weekend when he invited many of our institute students to attend his special workshop on ‘Overcome your Fear’. A big hall was booked and we were called to attend the session one by one. My fellow colleague went to the room, attended the session for 15 mins and when she was out of the room she was numb. Then it was my turn and my so called Sir welcomed me with a smile. He first made me comfortable with a glass of water and asked to to sit on an armchair.. He told me to close my eyes and just relax and I did that. Suddenly, I could feel his hand in an inappropriate manner on my chest, rubbing and feeling me. I was terrified, numb and speechless. He came near my ears and whispered and told me that this the process and in this way we can rise above our fears. I can’t even express how I was feeling at that time. It was sick and horrible. I came out of the room after 15 mins and was in the same state as my friend was.”

“I went home but the horrified session haunted me for quite some time. I never got the guts to disclose the incident to my parents or friends. Later, I came to know that he was no more part of our institution. Days passed and somewhere that incident remained deep in my subconscious mind,” the post further read.

Explaining, as why Das decided to speak out now, she wrote, “Why today? Because of the courage that I lacked in 2010… Because any incident that hurts our dignity (small or big) should’t be tolerated… Because, to tell him that what he did was not acceptable then.. nor it would be acceptable now or ever.”

“Dear Wasim Sir, I respected you but you took undue advantage of it. And I am not sure how many more like me must have been victim to your so called psychological sessions in which you show what you are by disrespecting a woman’s dignity and her modesty. I do not have any proof of this incident but I wanted to vent out what was buried deep in me. This post will be a shocker to people who know me but this was needed,” Das concluded.

When Northeast Today tried to contact Wasim to get his version on the alleged accusation, he could not be reached.