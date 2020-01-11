Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 11 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Mega disaster emergency management exercise slated in Haflong

Mega disaster emergency management exercise slated in Haflong
January 11
13:21 2020
NET Bureau

A meeting was held at the conference hall of Haflong Deputy Commissioner on Friday to discuss the upcoming four-day mega event from February 3 to 6, 2020. Additional Deputy Commissioner and CEO DDMA, Dipak Jidung presided over the meeting attended by the officials from the line departments.

The Dima Hasao Emergency Management Exercise intended to bring together various line departments such as state and regional emergency responders, educational institutions, hospitals, health care professionals, humanitarian agencies, government departments, non-government organizations, civil society organizations and professionals from emergency management-related fields – to assess the district’s disaster preparedness and resilience, acquire new skills for emergency management and mass casualty events, and to develop a multi-disciplinary, inter-stakeholder, coordinated response during emergencies.

As informed by the official representative from Assam State Disaster Management Authority, Guwahati, present at the meeting today many top officials from the State government, resource persons as many as 15 in numbers including from UNICEF will be present during this four-day mega event.

Source: The Sentinel

