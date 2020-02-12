NET Bureau

Mega mock exercise/drill on earthquake scenario was conducted by the East Siang Disaster Management Authority at Pasighat on Tuesday successfully. Incident Response System (IRS) was on their toes to aware and train the people through demonstration on how to rescue at the time of disaster like earthquake or fire and for prompt action to be taken so as to reduce tolls. It was participated by government departments for the purpose of earthquake type situation.

For safety preparedness drill, “Staging Area” for emergency resources was setup at DEM Hr. Sec. School ground and exercise were conducted in five locations including DC’s office, Govt. Town UPS, Pasighat main market, BPGH and Raneghat area. ADC Tatdo Borang carried out the role of Incident Commander and the mock exercise began with siren. The demonstration was followed as per Instant Response System (IRS) and all designated officers including nodal officers, alternative nodal officers and observers played their roles successfully. Emergency Response team/personnel from civil police, 5th IRBn, 2nd APPBn, fire services, medical team, Green Dreamers NGO etc actively participated in evacuation during mock drill. Duck, Cover and Hold was also carried out. Medical teams reached in all incident places immediately and conducted demonstration on rescue operations and how to give first-aid and medical supports to the victims of disaster as per Instant Response System (IRS).