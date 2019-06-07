Meghalaya: 1.5 Million Saplings Planted

NET Bureau

Meghalaya planted around 1.5 million saplings in 306 spring sheds across all the 11 districts of the state on Wednesday to mark the World Environment Day.

The mass plantation campaign was carried out under the ‘Meghalaya One Citizen One Tree’ campaign.

Moreover, across all the 11 districts, 46 Community and Rural Development Blocks were chosen in which ten villages per block planted 1,000 saplings each.

The plantation drive was also undertaken in different schools to create awareness on climate change and protection of the environment.

“Congratulations to all officials and team members who made it possible to plant 1.5 million saplings in one day. This is the beginning and we should continue to plant saplings,”: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said.

The massive plantation drive was undertaken by the Soil and Water Conservation Department with funding from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change under the National Adaptation Fund for Climate Change.

Source: Pratidin Time