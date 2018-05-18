Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 18 May 2018

Northeast Today

Meghalaya Approves Set up of Directorate of Food Processing

May 18
12:00 2018
Farmers across Meghalaya may soon have an easier time with their perishable goods after the Meghalaya cabinet has approved a proposal for the setting up of the Directorate of Food Processing in the state.

“We have approved the proposal for the setting up of the Directorate of Food Processing under the Agriculture department,” Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong informed after a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Stating that it is a very good initiative taken up by the government, Tynsong said the decision was arrived at after taking into consideration that various agricultural produces including fruits go waste in the absence of proper infrastructure.

“Therefore, the directorate will look into the matter and I am sure with its creation it will be of great help to our farmers,” he said while informing that the government is also encouraging entrepreneurs who are interested in setting up food processing units in the state.

Tynsong also said that the Agriculture department has been asked to work out the details including the manpower required and to ensure minimum expenditure is involved.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet has also approved the amendment of the Meghalaya Health Service Rules, 1990 which is related to the promotion of doctors.

-NNN

