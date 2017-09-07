Meghalaya Assembly Polls: UDP Releases First List of Candidates

Meghalaya’s opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) on Thursday released its first list of 28 candidates who will contest the 2018 Assembly elections. However, the dates of the election is yet to be declared.

“We have released a total number of 28 candidates in the first list. We are likely to release the second list of party candidates by October,” UDP president Donkupar Roy said after the party’s Central Executive Committee meeting.

Of the 28, 18 would contest in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region and 10 have been nominated as candidates for the Garo Hills region, Roy said. All the eight sitting legislators including the party president have been allotted party tickets.

Roy would contest from Shella constituency in East Khasi Hills district. Former deputy chief minister and working president of the party Bindo Mathew Lanong also featured in the list.

The UDP is a member of the BJP-initiated North East Democratic Alliance. The Congress has 30 MLAs in the 60-member House, the UDP has 8, Hills State Peoples Democratic Party has four, NCP and the NPP has two members each and the rest are Independents.

-PTI