Fri, 08 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Meghalaya Assembly’s Three-Day Session to Begin on Friday

December 08
10:36 2017
Even as the Meghalaya assembly was scheduled to begin on Friday its last session ahead of the February-March 2018 elections, an opposition MLA on Thursday withdrew his notice to move a resolution for Speaker Abu Taher Mondal’s removal.

The three-day session will include two days dedicated to government business and one day to deal with private members’ business.

Opposition National People’s Party legislator James Sangma had earlier served a notice regarding the Speaker’s removal. Informed sources said Sangma was “forced” to withdraw his proposed move since he could not muster full support of United Democratic Party legislators and Hill State People’s Democratic Party.

Sangma, however, said he withdrew his move after the Speaker called the assembly session.

“I had written a letter for moving a resolution since the assembly session had not been convened then. I felt that the Speaker had failed to call the session. But since the session has now been called, I held a discussion with friends in the opposition and withdrew the letter on Thursday,” Sangma said.

Mondal said he is yet to receive the withdrawal letter from Sangma, adding that he had no problem had the opposition moved a resolution to remove him from the post.

“I have no problem as my duty in the house is similar to a referee,” Mondal said.

The ninth Meghalaya assembly, comprising 60 members, was constituted on March 1, 2013, and its term expires on March 6 next year.

-IANS

Tags
Abu Taher MondalJames SangmaMeghalaya Assembly
