Meghalaya, Bangladesh tour operators sign MoU

NET Bureau

The tour operators of Meghalaya and Bangladesh have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to give a boost to tourism between the State and that country.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in Dhaka on Thursday evening. This has been one of the highlights of Sangma’s four-day road trip to Bangladesh.

Meghalaya’s tourism sector has the highest potential to usher in economic development in the State. Both domestic and foreign tourists have ensured a steady growth of the State’s economy over the years.

The tourism department has been wooing tourists by organising different festivals and other promotional activities. The State’s tourism infrastructure has also improved, although there is still ample room for improvement.

Meghalaya has been eyeing Bangladeshi tourists, who are coming to the State not only for vacation but also for medical treatment and education. But the tourism potential with Bangladesh is yet to be fully tapped.

Meghalaya has been trying to add value to its tourism sector. As of today, individual tour operators have been assisting tourists in their own capacity but this is expected to change with the signing of the MoU.

However, finer details of the agreement are not known and likely to be announced after Sangma’s return.

“The MoU would help in connecting with tourists and allowing their smoother flow,” the Chief Minister informed.

On the fourth and penultimate day of his trip, Sangma said some of the groundwork has been done during the visit and now the governments of India and Bangladesh have to take it forward.

Sangma said that his meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was held in a positive atmosphere yesterday.

“It was a positive discussion and we discussed a number of issues, including heritage and linkages shared by B1angladesh and Meghalaya,” Sangma said.

Source: The Assam Tribune