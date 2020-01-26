Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 26 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Meghalaya bid to improve school education

Meghalaya bid to improve school education
January 26
11:46 2020
NET Bureau

Meghalaya Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Thursday launched the Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing (DIKSHA), stating that it would improve school education in the State.

Rymbui said the launching of DIKSHA is a “step in the right direction” in the Government’s continued effort to enhance and elevate school education in the State.

DIKSHA is a national digital infrastructure launched by the Union Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). It allows the States to leverage a common technological backbone and integrate their respective teacher initiatives based on their goals, needs and capabilities.

DIKSHA will take advantage of the efforts put in by a few teachers in some States and take it to all teachers in all States.

In Meghalaya, DIKSHA will soon host additional features with the primary focus on teachers’ development.

Rymbui said that considering the dynamic nature of the education sector, it was incumbent upon all stakeholders, including teachers, students and others, to update themselves on recent trends and developments in terms of new tools and technologies.

He added that students these days are curious and crave for more knowledge by leveraging on technology for searching educational contents.

Source: The Assam Tribune

