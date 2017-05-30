Tue, 30 May 2017

Northeast Today

Meghalaya BJP Leaders Threaten to Quit over Cattle Rules

Meghalaya BJP Leaders Threaten to Quit over Cattle Rules
May 30
16:34 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Meghalaya on Tuesday threatened to quit the party if the Modi government refused to repeal the new cattle trade rules.

“Most party leaders in Meghalaya are not happy with the new rules which are directly affecting the socio-economic status of the people,” BJP Vice President John Antonius Lyngdoh told IANS. Lyngdoh said the party members went into a huddle on Monday and discussed the issue in depth.

“We cannot accept the new rules on cattle trade and slaughter. We cannot go against our food behaviour besides putting the economic interest of those people dealing in cattle trade and slaughter in jeopardy,” the former Food and Civil Supplies Minister said.

He added: “It will be difficult for the candidates to campaign as the electorate won’t back a party which goes against the interests of the people.”

BJP President Shibun Lyngdoh dismissed Lyngdoh’s threat. “I would not like to comment on the new rules as it is a legal matter but those who want to leave the party are free to do so.”

On Monday, a BJP leader, Bernard Marak, said his party won’t ban beef and instead legalize slaughter houses if it comes to power in the state. “In Meghalaya most BJP leaders eat beef. The question of banning beef does not arise in a state like Meghalaya,” he said.

-IANS

Tags
Modi Government
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.