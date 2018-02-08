Meghalaya BJP to Hold Soiree, Ropes in Lou Majaw

Days after attacking the ruling Congress for organising concerts to woo young voters in poll bound Meghalaya, the BJP has its own soirees lined up and roped in local music icon Lou Majaw.

Lou, a 70-year-old singer known for his Bob Dylan tribute shows and who enjoys a large following, also featured in the campaign music video of the state BJP.

“With the years of experience and followers that he has, Lou Majaw is the perfect person the party has identified for its campaigns here,” BJP state president Shibun Lyngdoh told PTI.

Lou has readily agreed to perform for the concerts the BJP has lined up at Jowai in Jaintia Hills tomorrow, in the state capital on February 12 and thereafter in Tura on February 14, he said. Lou admitted that he was hired by the BJP for their campaign but he has not joined politics nor the party.

“It is a fact that I have sung for the BJP. I did it because singing is an art and I am an artiste,” said the singer, who had won several awards including the Bhupen Hazarika National Award.

In an attempt to connect to the young voters, the Congress had also begun its campaign with a rock concert here on January 30 which party president Rahul Gandhi attended.

Interestingly, the BJP had then attacked Rahul Gandhi for attending the party organised soiree alleging that the concert was a ploy to distract voters from real issues.

“Instead of singing away our woes, you could have given a report card of your inefficient govt in Meghalaya,” the party had tweeted at that time.

The Election Commission doest not want to be left behind. It had roped in singer Usha Uthup to attract maximum number of voters, especially the young and new ones, for the February 27 election for the 60-member Assembly.

