Meghalaya Board Declares 10th Results, Neelam Kumari Tops

NET Bureau

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has declared the MBOSE SSLC Result 2019 or MBSE 10th Results.

Neelam Kumari of Embee Rosebud Secondary School, Tura has topped the exams. She secured a total of 577 marks out of 600.

All the students who had appeared for the exam from the Meghalaya Board can check their MBOSE SSLC result or MBOSE 10th results on the official website at mbose.in. The students can alternatively check the results through other official websites like megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in, meghalaya.shiksha.

This year, over 50,000 students appeared for the Meghalaya Board 10th exams.

It may be mentioned that in 2018, the total pass percentage for MBOSE secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC) examination was 83.89 per cent, which was a drastic improvement over the 54.10% recorded in 2017.

MBOSE has already declared Meghalaya Class 12 Commerce and Science result, 2019.

73.80 % of students passed in science, while 79.24 % of students passed in the commerce stream. In Science, Debjanee Bhattacharjee of St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School topped the exams while Bhanudaya Upadhyaya topped the Commerce stream.

Source: Inside NE