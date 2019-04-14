Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 14 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Meghalaya bypoll: Re-polling in one booth on Monday

Meghalaya bypoll: Re-polling in one booth on Monday
April 14
10:26 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Re-polling will be held at the Konarchar polling station on Monday in the bypoll to Meghalaya’s Selsella Assembly constituency, an election official said on Saturday.

The re-poll was necessitated as the electorate of this polling booth cast their votes in the EVM meant for the Lok Sabha poll instead of Assembly by-poll during polling on Thursday, Chief Electoral Officer Frederick Roy Kharkongor said.

After taking all material circumstances into account, he said the Election Commission has ruled, under Section 58(2) of the Representation of People’s Act, the voting on April 11 at the Konarchar polling station of Selsella Assembly segment is void.

Re-poll will be conducted from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Konarchar polling station has a total of 712 voters.

Selsella constituency is part of the Tura parliamentary seat in the Garo Hills area in western Meghalaya.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of sitting Congress legislator Clement Marak on October 8, 2018.

Marak’s widow June Eliana R. Marak is contesting the bypoll on the Congress ticket against the ruling National People’s Party Ferlin C.A. Sangma, the United Democratic Party’s Sayeedullah Nongrum and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Adorsho Sangma.

Source: Business Standard

 

Tags
2019 General Electionmeghalaya
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.