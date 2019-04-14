Meghalaya bypoll: Re-polling in one booth on Monday

NET Bureau

Re-polling will be held at the Konarchar polling station on Monday in the bypoll to Meghalaya’s Selsella Assembly constituency, an election official said on Saturday.

The re-poll was necessitated as the electorate of this polling booth cast their votes in the EVM meant for the Lok Sabha poll instead of Assembly by-poll during polling on Thursday, Chief Electoral Officer Frederick Roy Kharkongor said.

After taking all material circumstances into account, he said the Election Commission has ruled, under Section 58(2) of the Representation of People’s Act, the voting on April 11 at the Konarchar polling station of Selsella Assembly segment is void.

Re-poll will be conducted from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Konarchar polling station has a total of 712 voters.

Selsella constituency is part of the Tura parliamentary seat in the Garo Hills area in western Meghalaya.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of sitting Congress legislator Clement Marak on October 8, 2018.

Marak’s widow June Eliana R. Marak is contesting the bypoll on the Congress ticket against the ruling National People’s Party Ferlin C.A. Sangma, the United Democratic Party’s Sayeedullah Nongrum and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Adorsho Sangma.

