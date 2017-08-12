Meghalaya Cabinet Approves Draft Rules to Check Influx

Meghalaya government on Friday approved the draft “Meghalaya Resident, Safety and Security Rules, 2017″ to check influx and illegal immigration into the state.

The draft rules, which will be notified on August 14, were related to the Meghalaya Resident, Safety and Security Act, 2016, passed by the Assembly last year.

“We have approved the draft rules, which is a culmination of our exercise to implement the act passed last year, for ensuring a safe and secured environment in the state as promised by us,” Chief Minister Mukul Sangma told reporters after a cabinet meeting in Shillong.

He expressed confidence that implementation of the act would enable the state to address the concerns and challenges related to influx and illegal immigration. The act would definitely be examined by other states whether it is capable of addressing the concerns regarding illegal immigration and influx, Sangma said.

An anti-influx group under the banner of Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has alleged that the act has nothing on immigrants and ‘zero protection’ for indigenous people. On this, Sangma said, the act was made in the right format and would be capable of addressing all concerns.

“I am telling you with utmost confidence that once this act is enforced, the state will be able to address the concern of illegal immigration and influx in a much more effective way than any other countries which have different models of law to deal with illegal immigration,” he said.

On the allegation that the Act would harass the indigenous people of the state, the chief minister said that all the pros and cons have been looked into. “If needed, there will be further improvement and amendment,” he said.

