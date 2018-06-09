Meghalaya Cabinet Approves Pay Revision of School and College Teachers

The Meghalaya Cabinet on Friday approved the proposal for pay revision of over 7,000 teachers of deficit schools and deficit colleges in the state.

“The cabinet has decided to extend Fifth Pay Commission benefits to the deficit teachers of Meghalaya with effect from January 1, 2017 which will be effective from next month. The arrears for the teachers will be cleared in four installments,” said Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, while chairing the cabinet meeting.

According to Meghalaya Education Minister L Rymbui Rs 126 crore is required for clearing the arrears of the teachers and an additional Rs 84 crore is required to implement the revision.

“Prior to the pay revision, the government was spending Rs 278 crore per annum and with the pay revision in place, the government will have to spend Rs 362 crore annually,” he added, “There is a total of 7380 teachers in 2,194 schools and 15 colleges apart from the staffs (281) at these colleges.”

Last year, the state government had decided to implement pay revision for its employees with effect retrospectively from January 1, 2017 and the revised salary was paid from December last.