Meghalaya Chief Minister interacts with Public via Video Conferencing

NET Bureau

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma today interacted with the public through video conferencing from Chief Minister’s Secretariat Tura and Williamnagar NIC office.Last month, the Chief Minister’s secretariat was opened in Tura to ensure engagement with the Chief Minister Office.

“Technology has paved way to connect directly to the mass in the virtual space. I would like to take advantage of the technology to be heard and make people heard through this platform,” the Chief Minister said.

Over 100 people including the senior citizens and members of the social and civil organisation expressed their concerns from both Tura and Williamnagar today, to which Chief Minister has assured to look into.

“In an era of digital and social media, people are all connected through technology. Most people in even rural areas today has access to media, it should be our endeavour to connect to them and enlighten them through this platform,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the social media presence of Chief Minister’s Office was started with an idea to inform and solicit public opinion. He said that in the past seven months, the government has acknowledged the people’s opinion and critical criticism to improve the delivery system and mechanism for the welfare of the society and the state as a whole.

“Video Conference with the public will further enhance our government’s commitment to directly engage with the people and ensure that we are a people-friendly government,” he added.

This is for the first time that Chief Minister’s Office has made an endeavour to connect to the people through video conferencing.