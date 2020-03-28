Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 28 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Meghalaya church ’s appeal to parishes

Meghalaya church ’s appeal to parishes
March 28
11:26 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Catholic Church here has written to its parishes across the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region to open their facilities as centres for quarantine, if the need arises, amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Shillong Archdiocese administrator John Madur asked the parishes to provide shelter to those in need of space and food during the crisis.
“I understand we are in difficult times. But I am sure we can be of some services to humanity,” he said in a letter to over 30 parishes under its jurisdiction.

The Catholic Church is one of the biggest churches in the State with over three lakh members.

Source: The Assam Tribune

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.