Meghalaya church ’s appeal to parishes

The Catholic Church here has written to its parishes across the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region to open their facilities as centres for quarantine, if the need arises, amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Shillong Archdiocese administrator John Madur asked the parishes to provide shelter to those in need of space and food during the crisis.

“I understand we are in difficult times. But I am sure we can be of some services to humanity,” he said in a letter to over 30 parishes under its jurisdiction.

The Catholic Church is one of the biggest churches in the State with over three lakh members.

Source: The Assam Tribune