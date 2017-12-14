Meghalaya CM Accuses Centre of Not Releasing Funds to NE States

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma on Wednesday accused the Central government of irregular release of funds to northeastern states.

Replying to a special motion moved in the assembly by opposition United Democratic Party legislator Paul Lyngdoh on the need to extend financial benefits to school teachers, casual employees, daily wage earners and others, he cited the issue of Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers not getting their salary on time.

“The SSA teachers are being made to suffer due to the insensitivity of the Central government,” Sangma said, telling the house that a total of 12,481 SSA teachers across the state are yet to receive their salaries for the past eight months.

On Wednesday, the SSA teachers launched mass protest in the city demanding the release of their salaries. “We have to take on the Central government and will not allow them to shrug off its responsibility. We will fight with the Central government (on this),” Sangma said.

He said that there is a tendency on the part of the Central government to withdraw the schemes or funding and slowly shift the burden on the states. “There are also many ways in blocking funds to the states…..” the Congress leader said.

