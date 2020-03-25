Meghalaya CM addresses public ahead of the nationwide lockdown

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday appealed to the citizens to act responsibly as Prime Minister Narendra Modi made announcement of 21 days lockdown in the country.

“We should take utmost care of ourselves and our family members, so that we do not come in contact with the virus and are able to break the transmission chain,” said Chief Minister in his address to the citizens through Facebook live.

He informed that fresh notification with regards to lockdown will be issued by the State Government. He also informed that more than 3000 people have registered through online platform (meghalayaonline.gov.in/covid) of their travel history and the government is closely monitoring the situation.

He said that it is a difficult situation for everybody and if people are united with the Government the purpose to defeat the coronavirus will be a reality.

“Government is working out on logistics particularly on rations and people should not panic, we will ensure that essential supplies are made available to the people,” the Chief Minister informed.

He also stressed that all steps are being taken to ensure supply of essential commodities to all particularly the weaker section of the society.

He also informed that Government is in consultation with business houses and entrepreneurs to start home delivery of essential items. “Nobody had thought of such a situation will arise. However, this has happened, … necessity is the mother of all inventions. Let us be positive and work together to overcome this situation. I am sure that we will be together in this battle and unite to keep the virus at bay and break the transmission chain,” the Chief Minister reiterated.

He repeatedly urged the people to take the matter seriously and stay indoors.

He also informed the citizens that Government is taking all measures to fight the coronavirus and different isolation wards are being designated in hospitals across the State. He also thanked the selfless services of the health care and paramedical personnels, municipality and others, who are working in this situation.

He summed up his 15 minute address by requesting people of the State to stay home and follow government directives and advisories.